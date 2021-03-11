J&K Congress to organise ‘chintan shivir’ in Patnitop

Jammu: J&K Congress president GA Mir on Saturday said a two-day meet will be held in Patnitop next month to discuss the strategy to strengthen the party in the UT. Mir made the announcement at a meeting held at the party headquarters here. PTI
Chief priest of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine passes away
Jammu: Amir Chand, head priest of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, passed away at his residence in Reasi district on Saturday, officials said. The 85-year-old died apparently of a heart attack at his Katra residence. L-G Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the death. PTI
Shutdown in Srinagar on call of Hurriyat's Mirwaiz faction
Srinagar: A bandh was observed in Srinagar on Saturday to pay tributes to Moulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversary. The bandh was called by the moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Several shops were shut.
