J&K Cops detain two terror operatives

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 12

The J&K Police today booked two ‘terrorist associates’ under the Public Safety Act (PSA) . In a statement, the police said the ‘terrorist associates’ had been identified as Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh and Irfan Farooq Zargar, both hailing from Rafiabad.

“After getting formal detention orders from the competent authority, Sheikh and Zargar have been lodged at the District Jail, Kupwara, and the District Jail, Anantnag,” the police said.

“These individuals have a history of involvement in anti-national activities, as evidenced by multiple FIRs filed against them. This action has been taken to ensure that they don’t continue to engage in activities detrimental to the state’s security,” the police said.

#Kashmir #Srinagar