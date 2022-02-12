J&K: Delimitation panel may get 2-month extension

New Delhi, February 11
The panel assigned the task of redrawing the Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to get a two-month extension to complete its job, government sources said.
They said the term of the Delimitation Commission would end in early March and, as has been requested by it, the panel would require more time to complete its task and present its final report.
The panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai and Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the J&K election commissioner as its ex-officio members, was formed in March 2020. It was granted one-year extension last year.
In its draft report shared with its five associated members — all Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir— the delimitation panel has proposed an overhaul of the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the UT.
The commission has asked the associate members to give their inputs and objections to the draft in the coming days. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...