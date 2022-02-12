J&K: Delimitation panel may get 2-month extension

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

The panel assigned the task of redrawing the Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to get a two-month extension to complete its job, government sources said.

They said the term of the Delimitation Commission would end in early March and, as has been requested by it, the panel would require more time to complete its task and present its final report.

The panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai and Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the J&K election commissioner as its ex-officio members, was formed in March 2020. It was granted one-year extension last year.

In its draft report shared with its five associated members — all Lok Sabha members from Jammu and Kashmir— the delimitation panel has proposed an overhaul of the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the UT.

The commission has asked the associate members to give their inputs and objections to the draft in the coming days. —