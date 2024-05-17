J&K delimitation was right, Pir Panjal won’t be neglected: Iltija

Poonch/Jammu, May 16
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti said on Thursday that in a way, the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir was “right” as the Pir Panjal region would not be neglected now. Her statement on the delimitation exercise is in contrast with the PDP’s stand. The party had rejected the Delimitation Commission, alleging that it was an extension of the BJP.
Other regional political parties had also opposed the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of J&K. “In a way, the delimitation that took place was right. The Pir Panjal region will not be neglected now,” said Iltija, who was campaigning for her mother Mehbooba in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday