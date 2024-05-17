J&K delimitation was right, Pir Panjal won’t be neglected: Iltija

PTI

Poonch/Jammu, May 16

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti said on Thursday that in a way, the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir was “right” as the Pir Panjal region would not be neglected now. Her statement on the delimitation exercise is in contrast with the PDP’s stand. The party had rejected the Delimitation Commission, alleging that it was an extension of the BJP.

Other regional political parties had also opposed the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of J&K. “In a way, the delimitation that took place was right. The Pir Panjal region will not be neglected now,” said Iltija, who was campaigning for her mother Mehbooba in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

