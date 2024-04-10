J&K ex-minister seeks White Paper on Kashmir Valley situation

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 9

Former minister Basharat Bukhari today said barring people from attending prayers at Jamia Masjid is an admission by the government that the situation in Kashmir is far from satisfactory. He said the decision to prevent gatherings at this historic place during significant religious occasion indicates ongoing unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

In his statement, Bukhari sarcastically said the L-G administration should be commended for acknowledging the lack of normalcy in Kashmir. He said the administration should cease political posturing and provide transparent updates on the situation in J&K. Bukhari said the Central government should issue a white paper detailing the current state of affairs in the Valley, criticising its reluctance to engage in transparent communication.

He urged the authorities to open dialogue and address the concerns of Kashmiris.

