J&K first UT to implement PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Jammu, January 2

In a significant step towards empowering the craftsman community, enhancing their competence, making them self-reliant as well as equipping them with industry-relevant skills, J&K today became the first UT of country to launch the prestigious PM Vishwakarma Yojana (PMVY) from Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Shopian.

The scheme was launched virtually by Adviser to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, along with Secretary, Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Atul Kumar Tiwari with the first batch of 30 trainees (Viswakarmas) of darzi craft being imparted training at ITI-Shopian from today.

The Adviser said it was a proud moment for entire Jammu and Kashmir that with the support of the Central Government, the UT had become the first UT in the country to start this programme.

He said PMVY is an important scheme as it aims to provide recognition training tool kits certification marketing support and soft loans to empower our craftsmen He also underscored that this scheme is also committed to honouring and empowering artisans who immensely contribute towards the economy of our nation as a whole.

The Adviser further highlighted that the present L-G led administration is committed towards fostering a culture of skill environment across the region in order to create maximum employment avenues for the youth. The scheme will be operationalised in all districts of J&K soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the MSDE Secretary highlighted the basic objectives of the scheme. PMVY is an initiative of the Central Government launched in September 2023.

The scheme aims at recognising artisans and crafts through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card as well basic training of five to seven days and advanced training of 15 days or more, with a stipend of Rs 500 per day. The scheme will also provide modern toolkit of Rs 15,000 free of cost to trained Vishwakarmas besides linkage with credit-based soft loans and marketing support for expansion of their business.

