 J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3 : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

Photo: @ANI



PTI

Srinagar, September 15

Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day on Friday.

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday.

"The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance," the officials said.

The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.

#Anantnag #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

2
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

3
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

4
World

Pakistan's first Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh terminated from job, falls prey to 'political meddling'

5
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

6
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

9
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

10
Chandigarh

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

Top News

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

The Haryana government also orders the suspension of mobile ...

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

SP Narender Bijrania was addressing the media

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Supreme Court extends protection to Editors Guild’s 4 members by 2 weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court extends protection to Editors Guild’s 4 members by 2 weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur

On September 11, the top court extended till Friday the prot...

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Scores of people turn up at the residence of Dhonchak


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced