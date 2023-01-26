J&K Govt failed to check terrorism, say Kashmiri Pandits

PTI

Jammu, January 25

The Panun Kashmir, an organisation of Kashmiri Pandits, on Wednesday accused the government of having failed to curb terrorism. “We state it unambiguously that...the government has failed to defeat terrorism because it has relentlessly pursued a conscious policy of not recognising the religious nature of the war unleashed in Jammu and Kashmir,” Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here.

He demanded relocation of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Kashmir valley to Jammu in view of threat from terrorists.

