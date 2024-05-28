J&K govt inks pact with IIM-Jammu for driving governance transformation

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 27

The Jammu and Kashmir planning, development and monitoring department on Monday signed an MoU with IIM, Jammu to establish the centre for innovation and transformation in governance (CITaG). The CITaG is envisioned to catalyse positive change and foster innovation in governance practices through cutting-edge research, education and collaborative initiatives.

Terming the step as significant, J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said the purpose of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is not to work in isolation but inclusive of all departments for development of the Union Territory (UT).

“It will provide a suitable platform and great opportunity for all in terms of accelerating development,” he said, and asked the officers to identify the areas and focus on convergence of all available resources in J-K. He also asked them to focus on those areas which have the “potential to attract industry where we can stitch the theory with actionable points”.

An official of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu said the MoU aims to empower government institutions, policy-makers and public servants to tackle complex challenges, drive sustainable development and enhance the well-being of the UT of J-K.

The official said the CITaG will focus on several key areas, including economic transformation by devising strategies aligned with India’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, promoting public-private partnerships (PPP) to strengthen the development process and advancing future ready governance through capacity building, e-governance and data-driven decision-making.

The CITaG has been conceptualised by integrating the State Institute of Transformation, NITI Aayog, PPP Cell funded by the Department of Economic Affairs and future ready governance, an initiative of the J-K government, the official said.

He said the IIM Jammu will serve as the nodal agency, knowledge partner and implementing body to steer the initiative.

According to the MoU, IIM Jammu will establish a project management unit to coordinate CITaG activities and provide knowledge support to achieve its vision, mission and goals, the official said.

He said the MoU outlines a two-phase implementation plan where phase-I will focus on PPP projects, agriculture and allied sectors, development of new tourist destinations, job creation and strengthening fiscal positions, while phase-II will address infrastructure development, social sectors, IT and human resource development.

