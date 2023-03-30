J&K Govt orders probe into conman's Valley visits

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 29

The J&K administration on Wednesday ordered a probe into the visits of the Gujarati conman masquerading as a higher official of the PMO, who spent most part of his winter in tourist resorts of Kashmir and was granted access to strategic locations with heavy security cover.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as the inquiry officer. “He shall identify the lapses on the part of the officials concerned and submit a detailed report within a week,” reads an order issued by Raj Kumar Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home.

On Tuesday, Patel’s wife Malini Patel was taken into custody by the Gujarat Police in connection with a cheating case registered against the couple by a former Gujarat minister’s brother, Jagdish Chavda.

The Patel couple and their two daughters travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on a holiday in October last year and February this year and stayed in a five-star hotel from where he was arrested on March 2.

Malini Patel allegedly told the police that her husband managed the security due to his connections and that the security cover was necessary for their safety in the Valley. After staying in the Valley for two to three days, the family returned to Ahmedabad in February. A few days later, Patel again travelled to Kashmir with his friend and was arrested.

The imposter had taken the administration, led by Lieutenant Governor, for a ride by securing Z-plus security cover, accommodation in a five-star hotel, etc. A local court has denied him bail.