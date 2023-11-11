J&K has potential to become leading wellness hub, says L-G

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 10

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday said the UT has the potential to lead the country as wellness hub.

“Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to lead the country as a wellness and ayurveda hub. Efforts towards this goal can be greatly augmented with the help of startups by young entrepreneurs and ayurveda graduates,” the L-G said.

The L-G said the UT Administration is working to strengthen the preventive and holistic care infrastructure, creating a conducive environment and extending necessary support to ayurveda startups. He was speaking on the occasion of 8th National Ayurveda Day at Government Ayurvedic Medical College & Hospital, Akhnoor.

He said the UT is bestowed with a wide range of medicinal and aromatic plants, which are valuable commodities.

The L-G said the integration of yoga, ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine into the mainstream of public health system to secure a healthy life for our citizens requires the undivided attention of doctors and other stakeholders. “It is our collective responsibility to promote the best practices of traditional medicine systems and students, farmers and the public on ayurveda to build a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem,” he added.

He said: “We need to run a sustained campaign to make farmers aware of the huge potential of herbs and medicinal plants.” He promised all necessary support from the administration to augment the facilities at the Government Ayurvedic Medical College & Hospital and asked the college administration to start the PG courses.

