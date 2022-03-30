J&K High Court's ex-judge GL Raina dies

Chandigarh, March 29
J&K High Court's retired judge GL Raina passed away on Tuesday. He was 83. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condoled his demise. Justice Raina had been the Lokayukta of Jammu and Kashmir. He had also served as chairman of several judicial commissions.
In a statement, the Haryana government mentioned that Justice Raina had been unwell for a long time and had earlier undergone treatment at a Gurugram hospital.
He was father-in-law of Amit Arya, Media Adviser to CM.
Arya said Justice Raina passed away in Jammu on Tuesday evening.
