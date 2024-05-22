J&K L-G calls for promotion of PPP initiatives

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 21

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the Hospitality and Protocol Department.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Satish Chandra, chairman of J&K Real Estate Regulatory Authority (JKRERA); Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Rashmi Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol and Principal Resident Commissioner; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Public Works (R&B); Achal Sethi, Secretary, Law; and other senior officers.

The L-G called for promotion of public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives. He said the adoption of PPP model will enhance efficiency and generate additional revenue for the department.

The L-G also emphasised on the measures to streamline the operations of the department and to make quantifiable goals to increase revenue.

He took appraisal of the assets and ongoing tourism and guest house construction projects. He stressed upon maximum utilisation of guest houses for tourists, convention centres and conference facilities and provide one-stop solution for tourism and hospitality related needs.

The meeting also discussed the rental structure at various government-run guest houses and renovation of the infrastructure.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha