J&K L-G Manoj Sinha calls for synergy between security forces

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 23

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on June 29, a high level security meeting was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) of 10 districts of Jammu region and other senior officials of civil and police administration.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Law & Order; Nitish Kumar, ADGP, CID; Anand Jain, ADGP, Jammu; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor among others.

The Lt Governor reviewed the overall security scenario in the region. He called for close synergy between the security forces, civil and police administration to dismantle the entire terror ecosystem. He said the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them should be neutralised on priority.

The Lt Governor also took stock of the development projects and the progress achieved on saturation of social welfare and other government schemes. The DCs briefed him on the implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), development of Industrial Estates and extension of public services.

The meeting also discussed the preparations ahead of the Amarnath Yatra and important matters related to security, traffic management, essential facilities for yatris on the route, lodging, upgradation of roads and distribution of RFID cards.

The Lt Governor also sought the action taken report on the measures taken by the districts and police administration to control the increasing incidents of accidents, illegal mining activities, and the steps taken to curb the drug menace.

He highlighted the growing concern of the people over road safety and road accidents in hilly districts of Jammu division resulting in severe injuries and fatalities.

To address this issue, the Lt Governor instructed DCs and SSPs to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards traffic rule violators and strict monitoring and penalisation. He said unfit vehicles flouting rules should be immediately identified and impounded.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha