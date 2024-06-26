J&K L-G Manoj Sinha reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

ANI

Ganderbal, June 25

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Shri Amarnath Yatra Base Camp at Baltal located in Ganderbal district and reviewed the arrangements for the holy pilgrimage. Amarnath Yatra shall commence on June 29 and conclude on August 19 this year.

Sinha directed senior officers of the administration, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), police, security forces and other stakeholder departments to coordinate with each other for better security and Yatra management.

At Baltal Base Camp, the Lt Governor discussed with the senior officers of police and security forces the security arrangements in place for the safe and secure pilgrimage. He took first-hand appraisal of the preparedness of the administration, SASB, health and disaster response teams and the service providers.

Sinha also reviewed the facilities including accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) counters, health, availability of fire tenders, medicines, oxygen, parking facilities, telecommunication, heli services, information, education, and communication (iec) activities, registration of service providers, etc.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure that all the requisite amenities are in place and extend seamless services to the devotees of Baba Amarnath Ji. He also interacted with the representatives of service providers and appealed to them to provide every possible support to the visiting yatris.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Ganderbal #Hindus #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha