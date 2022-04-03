J&K lags in startup ecosystem: Jitendra Singh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 2

Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said that while India was poised to lead the world’s startup ecosystem, J&K was lagging. “Ever since PM Modi announced ‘StartUp India, StandUp India’ in his Independence Day address of 2015, it picked up in a big way across the country. For certain reasons, it did not receive the same impetus in J&K even though things have begun to change since the new arrangement has been introduced here in August 2019,” he said.

He was speaking during an event on startups in Jammu.

He said the demarcation between the public sector and private sector was fast becoming extinct and it had to be a partnership based on equal respect, equal stakes, equal participation and equal investment.

While talking about the pace of increasing startups in the country, he said the startup movement in J&K had been slower.