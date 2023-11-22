J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invites bizmen to invest in UT

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 21

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday sought investments from the industry players, stating that the Union Territory had been providing better incentives and business environment than many other states. He said the business environment in the UT was safe and secure. Sinha said the industry department of J&K at present had business proposals worth over Rs 86,000 crore and work was underway to bring them on the ground.

The tourist inflow has increased and it is expected to reach over 2.25 crore this year from 1.88 crore last year, he adds.

These investment proposals from big and medium industries are there for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, he said, adding that several FDI (foreign direct investment) proposals were there.

At the 42nd India International Trade Fair 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Sinha commended the marketing excellence endeavour of India Trade Promotion Organisation for bringing together exhibitors, buyers, sellers, distributors, customers, small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs and artisan under one roof.

“J&K Pavilion at the IITF is getting extraordinary response from domestic and international buyers. It has become the most effective instrument to promote tremendous market potential of J&K and build and strengthen the trade ties,” he said. Sharing J&K’s journey over the past few years, he said the UT had been undergoing a rapid process of transformation. He said, “The change taking place in diverse sectors has given our entrepreneurs a new set of wings to achieve the new goals and tap into international markets.” The J&K administration showcased an array of stalls featuring traditional Kashmiri handicrafts. (With PTI inputs)

