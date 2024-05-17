 J&K makes Cannes Film debut, aims to draw foreign filmmakers : The Tribune India

Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Rehana Batul, Secretary of Information, J&K, and Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav during the inauguration of J&K Booth at the Cannes Film Festival. ANI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 16

The official delegation from Jammu and Kashmir participated in the 77th edition of the world-famous Cannes Film Festival for the first time, a J&K government spokesman said.

The J&K booth in the Bharat Pavilion of the famed Cannes Film Market (Marche du Film) was inaugurated by Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France and Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, along with other dignitaries as well as leading personalities of Indian and International Cinema.

Rehana Batul, Secretary Information, J&K, and Jatin Kishore, Director Information and Public Relations are representing J&K at this international event, showcasing the vibrant cinema culture and scenic beauty of the region to the global audience.

“The presence of J&K at this global stage aims to promote the region as film makers’ paradise and will definitely attract the attention of film producers of international repute to come to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir. The Cannes Film market will prove to be an ideal destination for promotion of recently launched, highly lucrative and producer friendly J&K Film Policy-2024,” the government spokesperson said.

“As the Cannes Film Festival unfolds over the next two weeks, the presence of J&K will stand as a testament to the growing significance of regional cinema on the global stage and underscores our commitment to embrace and nurture its burgeoning film industry,” the spokesman added.

The J&K administration has recently accorded industry status to film making in UT. Film making has got a fillip with single window permissions and dedicated nodal officers for round-the-clock assistance to the production houses shooting here.

“The newly launched policy provides for attractive financial incentives by the government as well as a local talent directory for promotion of film industry in the region. J&K has seen a remarkable resurgence in filmmaking over the last few years, with over 300 films/ documentaries shootings taking place here. This resurgence marks a significant return of cinema to J&K after decades, symbolising a renewed era of cultural revitalisation,” the official said.

He further said that the presence of J&K Pavillion at Cannes serves as a platform to promote the diverse cinematic offerings and scenic locations that the region has to offer to the world. It presents an exciting opportunity for filmmakers and industry professionals to explore the rich potential that J&K holds for cinematic productions.

