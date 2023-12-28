J&K nod to solarisation of 4,000 agri pumps

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 27

The J&K administration has approved solarisation of 4,000 agri water pumps, in a move aimed at harnessing solar energy for agricultural purposes.

The administrative council of the UT gave its approval to solarisation of 4,000 existing individual grid-connected agriculture pumps under Component–C of Pradhan Mantri Kissan Urja Suraksha Evam Uthaan Mahaabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme having the grid connected solar power plant capacity in the range of 1kw to 15kw.

Under this scheme the farmers will be able to use the generated solar power to meet the irrigation needs and the excess solar power will be sold to distribution companies (discoms). The discoms in turn have to make payment to the farmers for export of unused power to the grid as per the tariff determined by JKSERC.

“The solarisation of agriculture pumps besides curbing pollution will provide the farmers with a reliable source of irrigation through solar energy driven pumps and prevent the revenue losses incurred by the discoms on account of energising the electrical irrigation pumps at subsidised energy tariff of Rs 0.66 per unit against an average power purchase tariff of Rs 3.50 per unit,” an official said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Jammu #solar energy