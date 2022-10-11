J&K: Now departmental stores can sell beer in urban areas

PTI

Srinagar, October 11

Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved a proposal to authorise departmental stores to sell beer and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in urban areas, an official said.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council that met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

The council approved the incorporation of liberal provisions in Jammu and Kashmir Liquor License and Sale Rules, 1984 and Excise Policy, 2023-24 for grant of 'JKEL-2A' license for retail sale of beer and RTD beverages in departmental stores in urban areas of the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

The departmental stores in a commercial complex, approved by the competent authority, fulfilling conditions like having total carpet area of minimum 1200 sq feet, annual turnover of minimum Rs 5 crore in Jammu and Srinagar cities and Rs 2 crore for stores in other urban areas will be eligible under the scheme, the spokesperson said.

Moreover, a chain of departmental stores having annual turnover of more than Rs 10 crore will be eligible to apply for separate licences for each of store, the spokesperson said.

The departmental store should have been in existence for at least 12 months prior to the date of application. However, this condition shall not be applicable in case of a new or recently opened departmental store belonging to a chain of departmental stores having annual turnover of more than Rs 10 crore, he said.

The departmental stores should be selling a minimum of six of the category of items, including grocery items; frozen foods; confectionery/bakery items; toiletries; cosmetics; household goods; utensils/kitchenware; sports items; electrical/electronic appliances; apparels; and stationery, the spokesperson said.

In addition, no application for the grant of license shall be considered for departmental stores functioning at petrol pumps according to the said decision, he said.

The administrative council also given permission to the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation for retail sale of beer and RTD beverages in unserved/underserved areas in consultation with the concerned deputy commissioner, the spokesperson added.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha #Srinagar