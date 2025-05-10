DT
PT
Senior govt official among 5 killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir

Senior govt official among 5 killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoles Additional District Development Commissioner Thapa's death
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 09:12 AM May 10, 2025 IST
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa. Photo/X
A senior government official was among five persons killed while several others were injured in heavy Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts early on Saturday, officials said.

Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College where Thapa succumbed to his injuries while the condition of his staff members is stated to be critical, according to the officials.

Condoling Thapa’s death, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, “Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J-K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district and attended the online meeting I chaired.

“Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace.”

Two more persons—two-year-old Aisha Noor and Mohd Shohib (35)—were killed and three others were injured in Pakistani shelling near an industrial area in Rajouri town, the officials said.

According to the officials, a 55-year-old woman named Rashida Bi lost her life when a mortar shell hit her house at Kanghra-Galhutta village in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

Ashok Kumar, alias Shoki, a resident of Bidipur Jatta village, was killed in cross-border firing along the International Border in the R S Pura sector of Jammu district, they said.

Three more persons were also injured in intense shelling in Poonch and were evacuated to a hospital, they said.

Several persons were also injured in Jammu city when artillery shells and suspected drones hit residential areas, including Rehari and Rupnagar. —with PTI inputs

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

