 JK Police arrest two accused in Mirwaiz Farooq’s murder : The Tribune India

JK Police arrest two accused in Mirwaiz Farooq’s murder

Mirwaiz Farooq was killed by militants at his residence in Nigeen, Srinagar on May 21, 1990

JK Police arrest two accused in Mirwaiz Farooq’s murder

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Srinagar May 16

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has apprehended two terrorists who were involved in the assassination of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, the father of separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The militants, identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat (code name Ajmal Khan) and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat (code name Bilal), were associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen. They have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further proceedings, according to Special Director General of Police (CID), RR Swain.

Mirwaiz Farooq was killed by militants at his residence in Nigeen, Srinagar on May 21, 1990. The SIA revealed that a total of five terrorists were involved in the assassination. One of the arrested militants entered Farooq’s bedroom and opened fire, resulting in his death.

Two of the terrorists, Abdullah Bangroo and Rehman Shigan, were killed in encounters during the 1990s and couldn’t face trial.

Ayub Dar, another accomplice, underwent trial and was convicted, currently serving a life sentence in Srinagar central jail.

Javaid and Zahoor had been absconding all these years, hiding in various locations including Nepal and Pakistan, before returning to Kashmir discreetly a few years ago, Swain said. “They managed to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies by maintaining a low profile, changing addresses, and shifting residences,” he said.

“Now that they have been apprehended, Javaid and Zahoor are liable to face immediate trial in a designated TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities) court in Delhi. The trial for one of the five accused, Ayub Dar, has already been completed, resulting in his conviction,” Swain said.

The killing of Mirwaiz Farooq, the prominent Kashmiri religious leader, occurred because the Hizbul Mujahideen militants accused him of being a peacemaker and an agent of the Indian government.

The case was initially registered at the Nigeen Police Station in Srinagar, and later transferred to the CBI for investigation on June 11, 1990.

After a lengthy legal process, the designated TADA court convicted Ayub Dar in 2009, and his appeal against the conviction was dismissed by the Supreme Court on July 21, 2010.

All five terrorists had undergone training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir before returning to Srinagar in 1990.

Abdullah Bangroo, acting under the instructions of his ISI handler in Pakistan, conspired with other Hizbul militants to eliminate Mirwaiz Farooq.

In May 1990, Ayub, Shingan, and Zahoor visited Farooq’s residence, seeking financial support for Hizbul Mujahideen.

Farooq agreed to help them and arranged to meet them a few days later.

On May 21, 1990, the three accused, armed with a pistol, went to Mirwaiz Manzil at Nigeen. Zahoor, following Javed’s instructions, fired multiple rounds at Mirwaiz Farooq, while Ayub and Shingan provided cover.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Whisper of ‘Brahmin conspiracy’ proved fatal for BJP in Karnataka

2
Haryana

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

3
Nation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

4
Punjab

SAD questions Akal Takht Jathedar’s presence in Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

5
Nation

Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as Competition Commission of India chairperson

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

7
Nation

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

8
Punjab

Two days after Jalandhar bypoll win, AAP doles out power shocker in Punjab

9
Punjab

40 children injured in collision between school bus and Punjab Roadways bus near Jagraon

10
Haryana

ACB seeks prosecution sanction against former Chief Administrator of HSVP

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Congress leader Shivakumar to be in Delhi on Tuesday for discussion on Karnataka govt formation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

Gandhi drives to Kharge's residence and holds a closed-door ...

Karnataka CM race: ‘My mother is my party, no question of resigning,’ says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

CM post contender says will file a defamation case against a...

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

‘Cyclone Mocha may not have an impact on the monsoon, as it’...

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre’s ‘failure’ to release rural development fund of Rs 4000 crore

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

While the Centre is yet to clear previous years dues of Rs 3...

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Amritsar Heritage Street blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by Chandigarh MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Chandigarh: Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board on Tuesday

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

RTE Act: HC asks Delhi government, CBSE, NHRC to respond to plea seeking common syllabus, curriculum across India

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

Air quality, visibility drop as winds raising dust sweep Delhi

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP's bypoll victory makes Opposition jittery about MC poll

BJP, Congress jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Punjab Cabinet meet in Jalandhar tomorrow

Jalandhar: Akashvani completes 75 years today

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Giaspura gas leak: Rs 18L relief each for victims’ kin

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Patiala gurdwara shooting: Kin refuse to cremate woman shot

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar