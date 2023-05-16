JK Police arrest two accused in Mirwaiz Farooq’s murder

Our Correspondent

Srinagar May 16

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has apprehended two terrorists who were involved in the assassination of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq, the father of separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The militants, identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat (code name Ajmal Khan) and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat (code name Bilal), were associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen. They have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further proceedings, according to Special Director General of Police (CID), RR Swain.

Mirwaiz Farooq was killed by militants at his residence in Nigeen, Srinagar on May 21, 1990. The SIA revealed that a total of five terrorists were involved in the assassination. One of the arrested militants entered Farooq’s bedroom and opened fire, resulting in his death.

Two of the terrorists, Abdullah Bangroo and Rehman Shigan, were killed in encounters during the 1990s and couldn’t face trial.

Ayub Dar, another accomplice, underwent trial and was convicted, currently serving a life sentence in Srinagar central jail.

Javaid and Zahoor had been absconding all these years, hiding in various locations including Nepal and Pakistan, before returning to Kashmir discreetly a few years ago, Swain said. “They managed to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies by maintaining a low profile, changing addresses, and shifting residences,” he said.

“Now that they have been apprehended, Javaid and Zahoor are liable to face immediate trial in a designated TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities) court in Delhi. The trial for one of the five accused, Ayub Dar, has already been completed, resulting in his conviction,” Swain said.

The killing of Mirwaiz Farooq, the prominent Kashmiri religious leader, occurred because the Hizbul Mujahideen militants accused him of being a peacemaker and an agent of the Indian government.

The case was initially registered at the Nigeen Police Station in Srinagar, and later transferred to the CBI for investigation on June 11, 1990.

After a lengthy legal process, the designated TADA court convicted Ayub Dar in 2009, and his appeal against the conviction was dismissed by the Supreme Court on July 21, 2010.

All five terrorists had undergone training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir before returning to Srinagar in 1990.

Abdullah Bangroo, acting under the instructions of his ISI handler in Pakistan, conspired with other Hizbul militants to eliminate Mirwaiz Farooq.

In May 1990, Ayub, Shingan, and Zahoor visited Farooq’s residence, seeking financial support for Hizbul Mujahideen.

Farooq agreed to help them and arranged to meet them a few days later.

On May 21, 1990, the three accused, armed with a pistol, went to Mirwaiz Manzil at Nigeen. Zahoor, following Javed’s instructions, fired multiple rounds at Mirwaiz Farooq, while Ayub and Shingan provided cover.

