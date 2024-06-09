 J&K police chief: Valley witnessing a shift from local to foreign terrorism : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • J&K police chief: Valley witnessing a shift from local to foreign terrorism

J&K police chief: Valley witnessing a shift from local to foreign terrorism

Says 70-80 terrorists active in Kashmir, action against their supporters must

J&K police chief: Valley witnessing a shift from local to foreign terrorism

DGP RR Swain addresses the media. file photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Saturday said Kashmir was witnessing a shift from resident terrorism to foreign terrorism. He added that currently, 70 to 80 foreign terrorists were operating in the Valley.

In order to safeguard the rest of the population, Swain said it was necessary for the police to act tough against those involved in giving shelter to, or ferrying terrorists.

“We are witnessing a shift from resident terrorism to foreign terrorism. The number of local recruits joining terrorist groups has declined significantly. Our goal, with the support of the community, is to ensure that no local gets involved in terrorism,” the police chief said while talking to mediapersons in Pulwama, where he had gone after an outreach programme in the south Kashmir district.

Swain added: “We want to prevent anyone’s brother, son or husband from joining these groups. When recruitment (in terrorist groups) occurs, we first analyse the reasons behind it and how we can prevent it. That is why the local numbers have decreased, saving lives and families, and reducing violence.”

The J&K top cop, however, cautioned that foreign terrorism was still a threat. “Around 70 to 80 foreign terrorists have entered out territory. They come with guns and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and they have attempted attacks such as blowing up an electric pole,” he said.

A small number of local supporters assist them by providing shelter and transportation after they enter the Valley, Swain said. “For the safety of the majority, we are compelled to act against these few. We must take action against one to protect the other 99,” he added.

The police chief said the message for the police was clear. “We must be firm with certain people. The primary role of the police is law enforcement,” he said. Pointing at a reporter who was asking questions to him, Swain said: “You were able to approach me because you didn’t encounter any stone pelting on your way, and when you return home, you won’t face any issues or end up in trouble.”

To maintain this environment, action was must against a few people, he said. “However, in doing so, we have the responsibility to ensure that a traffic accident is not treated as a murder,” the police chief added. Each person should be dealt with according to his or her crime, he said. “As a law enforcement agency, we will uphold the law and we need the help and support of the community to do so. We have received this support and we acknowledge and appreciate it,” he added.

Talking about the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, Swain said: “We are satisfied that the elections were held in a peaceful manner. The voter turnout remained high, which is a positive development and we want this positive impact to continue.”

He added: “Peace is imperative for elections and high voter turnout. Once there is no fear, people will be able to vote freely.” A peaceful atmosphere was necessary for a fair contest and allowed common people to participate in voting, the police chief said. He added: “If there is no fear, more people will be encouraged to contest the poll.

“In order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and ensure stability, we have to take action against a few,” he said. About his outreach programmes, Swain said: “These provide a higher level of access to the public and are a valuable learning session for me.”

He added: “They also serve as a message to the police community that this access is important. I emphasise everywhere that we want to do policing alongside the community and with the community’s consent.”

Such initiatives provide a chance to meet the families of police martyrs and other police families, he said. “They also help the police to understand and address the complaints and grievances of people,” the top cop said. He added: “They also help in understanding the problems and issues faced by the police personnel, enabling us to resolve them more effectively.”

Peace imperative for elections

We are satisfied that the Lok Sabha elections were held in a peaceful manner. Peace is imperative for elections and high voter turnout. When there is no fear, people will be able to vote freely. — RR Swain, J&K DGP

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

2
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

3
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

4
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

5
India

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

6
Diaspora

'Promotion of violence not acceptable in Canada': Minister of Public Safety on Khalistani supporters’ Indira Gandhi assassination posters

7
India

‘Will decide very soon’, says Rahul Gandhi as CWC asks him to take on Leader of Opposition mantle in Lok Sabha

8
India

Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

9
India

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

10
India

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Basavaraj Bommai, Ram Mohan Naidu, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers

Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded

Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath ceremony

Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...


Cities

View All

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Scarcity of labour huge concern for Amritsar district farmers

Martyrdom of 5th Sikh guru observed

Lawyer Vineet Mahajan held from Himachal

Amritsar civic body to implement action plan to enhance green cover

Development works to begin soon as poll code lapses: Amritsar MC

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

New Office Building: Panchkula civic body to allot project to new company

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

Swearing-in: Several roads near Rashtrapati Bhawan out of bounds between 2 and 11 pm

JEE-Advanced results announced, Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

BJP seeks special Assembly session to discuss water crisis

Three dead, six hurt in Narela food processing unit fire

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay ~3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Campus notes: Sports trials organised

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Industrialists express resentment over GST notices, write to CM Mann

Seminar on fire safety in industrial buildings

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge