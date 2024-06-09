J&K police chief: Valley witnessing a shift from local to foreign terrorism

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Saturday said Kashmir was witnessing a shift from resident terrorism to foreign terrorism. He added that currently, 70 to 80 foreign terrorists were operating in the Valley.

In order to safeguard the rest of the population, Swain said it was necessary for the police to act tough against those involved in giving shelter to, or ferrying terrorists.

“We are witnessing a shift from resident terrorism to foreign terrorism. The number of local recruits joining terrorist groups has declined significantly. Our goal, with the support of the community, is to ensure that no local gets involved in terrorism,” the police chief said while talking to mediapersons in Pulwama, where he had gone after an outreach programme in the south Kashmir district.

Swain added: “We want to prevent anyone’s brother, son or husband from joining these groups. When recruitment (in terrorist groups) occurs, we first analyse the reasons behind it and how we can prevent it. That is why the local numbers have decreased, saving lives and families, and reducing violence.”

The J&K top cop, however, cautioned that foreign terrorism was still a threat. “Around 70 to 80 foreign terrorists have entered out territory. They come with guns and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and they have attempted attacks such as blowing up an electric pole,” he said.

A small number of local supporters assist them by providing shelter and transportation after they enter the Valley, Swain said. “For the safety of the majority, we are compelled to act against these few. We must take action against one to protect the other 99,” he added.

The police chief said the message for the police was clear. “We must be firm with certain people. The primary role of the police is law enforcement,” he said. Pointing at a reporter who was asking questions to him, Swain said: “You were able to approach me because you didn’t encounter any stone pelting on your way, and when you return home, you won’t face any issues or end up in trouble.”

To maintain this environment, action was must against a few people, he said. “However, in doing so, we have the responsibility to ensure that a traffic accident is not treated as a murder,” the police chief added. Each person should be dealt with according to his or her crime, he said. “As a law enforcement agency, we will uphold the law and we need the help and support of the community to do so. We have received this support and we acknowledge and appreciate it,” he added.

Talking about the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, Swain said: “We are satisfied that the elections were held in a peaceful manner. The voter turnout remained high, which is a positive development and we want this positive impact to continue.”

He added: “Peace is imperative for elections and high voter turnout. Once there is no fear, people will be able to vote freely.” A peaceful atmosphere was necessary for a fair contest and allowed common people to participate in voting, the police chief said. He added: “If there is no fear, more people will be encouraged to contest the poll.

“In order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and ensure stability, we have to take action against a few,” he said. About his outreach programmes, Swain said: “These provide a higher level of access to the public and are a valuable learning session for me.”

He added: “They also serve as a message to the police community that this access is important. I emphasise everywhere that we want to do policing alongside the community and with the community’s consent.”

Such initiatives provide a chance to meet the families of police martyrs and other police families, he said. “They also help the police to understand and address the complaints and grievances of people,” the top cop said. He added: “They also help in understanding the problems and issues faced by the police personnel, enabling us to resolve them more effectively.”

