J&K ranks 3rd in average life expectancy: MHA

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, May 4

Claiming a marked improvement in the health indicators in Jammu and Kashmir, a report prepared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has shown that the average life expectancy of the UT people has reached 74 years, which is the third highest in the country after Kerala (77.3 years) and Delhi (75.3 years) against the national average of 69.4 years.

In the report, the MHA has noted that a multipronged strategy was adopted by the government of Jammu and Kashmir for revamping the health sector by improving the service delivery system. “This has led to overall improvement of the key health indicators of the UT of J&K over the last five years,” it said.

Giving details of the key indicators, the MHA report said, “Life expectancy at birth in J&K has reached 74 years, which is the highest in the country after Kerala and Delhi, while the national average is 69.4 years.”

According to the report, the neonatal mortality rate of J&K has reached single digit at 9.8 per 1,000 live births, which is a decrease by 13.3 points. “Antenatal check-ups of pregnant mothers in the first trimester have increased from 76.7 per cent to 86.6 per cent and institutional births have also increased from 85.5 per cent to 92.4 per cent,” the report said.

The data also showed that in J&K the sex ratio at birth has improved from 923 girls against 1,000 boys to 976 girls.

“The percentage of fully immunised children (12-23 months) against vaccine preventable diseases has increased to 96.5 per cent, which is the second highest in the country,” the MHA report noted.

Neonatal mortality rate decreases