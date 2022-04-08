J&K records 7 new Covid cases, active cases reduce to 148

Srinagar: J&K reported seven fresh Covid cases on Thursday. The caseload of the UT has reached 4,53,845, officials said. All the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir. There are 148 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,48,947, officials said. The death toll stands at 4,750. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. PTI
Cong men detained during protest against price rise
Jammu: Many leaders of the Congress were detained during their protesting against hike in the prices of fuel and other commodities at Tawi bridge on Thursday. They were led by party’s J&K president GA Mir. The party said nothing was being done to control inflation.
RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested
Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...