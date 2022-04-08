J&K records 7 new Covid cases, active cases reduce to 148

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: J&K reported seven fresh Covid cases on Thursday. The caseload of the UT has reached 4,53,845, officials said. All the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir. There are 148 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,48,947, officials said. The death toll stands at 4,750. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. PTI

Cong men detained during protest against price rise

Jammu: Many leaders of the Congress were detained during their protesting against hike in the prices of fuel and other commodities at Tawi bridge on Thursday. They were led by party’s J&K president GA Mir. The party said nothing was being done to control inflation.