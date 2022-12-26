J&K reviews Covid preparedness; to start contact-tracing of patients

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 25

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in many countries, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started reviewing the supply of oxygen, isolation beds and other essentials required in case there is an outbreak of the disease in the UT.

Senior government functionaries, including the Chief Secretary, are busy holding meetings with the Health Department regarding the preparedness and are giving directions to them to leave no stone unturned to check the virus spread.

According to the Health Department, the administration has at its disposal around 20,000 isolation beds, including 717 ICU, 1,320 ventilator and 5,468 oxygen-supported beds. As many as 154 plants in J&K have the capacity to produce 1,14,366 litres per minute (LPM) of oxygen.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is expecting an influx of pilgrims on New Year’s Eve and has made the mark mandatory for all visitors. Hindu pilgrims from across the world make a beeline to the holy shrine in Reasi district every year on December 31.

Chief Executive Officer of the board Anshul Garg discussed Covid concerns during a meeting regarding the preparations for the pilgrims.

The Health Department is also preparing for the country-wide mock drill on December 27 to test Covid preparedness. In an official statement, Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar said the drill would test the functionality in respect of key facilities and logistics for Covid management in healthcare institutions.

The department has directed the chief medical officers (CMOs) of all districts in J&K to start contact-tracing in case any new Covid patient is detected. Two genome-sequencing labs, including one at Government Medical College, Srinagar, and the other at the GMC, Jammu, are being established.

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Mehta has asked the Health Department to give booster doses to vulnerable groups.