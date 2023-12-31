J&K sees 80% decline in terror recruitment: DGP RR Swain

PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 30

DGP RR Swain on Saturday said that J&K had seen an 80% decline in terrorist recruitment this year. He also said 55 foreigners had been among 76 terrorists neutralised besides 291 terrorist associates had been arrested. As many as 201 overground workers have been booked under the Public Safety Act in the UT, Swain said.

Infiltration a challenge According to DGP RR Swain, the future struggle will be against infiltrators from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

He confirms the presence of 31 local terrorists, with 27 operating in the Kashmir zone and four in the Jammu region.

As many as 89 terrorist modules have been busted, 18 hideouts unearthed and 99 properties attached this year. This year saw 63% decline in terror-related incidents compared to last year

Expressing satisfaction with the collaborative efforts of the police and other security agencies, Swain commended their joint endeavors to curb the cycle of violence in the strife-torn area. Addressing a year-end press conference at the police headquarters in Jammu, DGP Swain revealed that the concerted actions of the police and security agencies had resulted in a significant reduction in the recruitment of local youth into terrorist ranks.

“While specific figures are not being disclosed at this time, it is noteworthy that only 22 recruitments took place in 2023,” he said. He emphasised the commitment of the J&K Police to staunchly combat terrorist recruitment, with ongoing efforts aimed at putting an end to the prevailing cycle of violence.

According to the top cop, the number of terrorists eliminated last year was 113.

He confirmed the presence of 31 local terrorists active across J&K, with 27 operating in the Kashmir zone and four in the Jammu region.

Highlighting achievements in countering the hardline ideology, Swain disclosed that two separatist organisations, the Democratic Freedom Party led by Shabir Shah and the Muslim League led by Masarat Alam, had been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the current year.

He asserted that the battle extended beyond confronting armed youth to tackling the ideologies that drove Jammu and Kashmir’s youth towards violence and separatism. “Our war will persist against those who glorify and legitimise terrorist actions. We will persevere until this ideology is completely eradicated,” affirmed Swain.

During the comparison of terrorist activities from previous years, Swain said there was a noted decline in local involvement in terrorism, with foreigners taking a more prominent role. He warned that the future struggle would be against infiltrators from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

He said 14 civilians were killed by terrorists, and there was a decline of 63 per cent in terror-related incidents as compared to the last year. Four police personnel, including a DSP and an inspector, lost their lives in terror attacks.

The police chief said 89 terrorist modules had been busted and 18 hideouts unearthed in the UT while 99 properties worth more than Rs 170 crore, including buildings, land, orchards and commercial establishments, were attached and 68 bank accounts freezed.

More than 8,000 fake social media accounts glorifying separatism and terrorism were identified and action taken against them, he added. (With inputs)

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar