 J&K sees 80% decline in terror recruitment: DGP RR Swain : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • J&K sees 80% decline in terror recruitment: DGP RR Swain

J&K sees 80% decline in terror recruitment: DGP RR Swain

55 foreign ultras among 76 terrorists killed in UT this year

J&K sees 80% decline in terror recruitment: DGP RR Swain

DGP RR Swain addresses a press conference in Jammu. ANI



PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 30

DGP RR Swain on Saturday said that J&K had seen an 80% decline in terrorist recruitment this year. He also said 55 foreigners had been among 76 terrorists neutralised besides 291 terrorist associates had been arrested. As many as 201 overground workers have been booked under the Public Safety Act in the UT, Swain said.

Infiltration a challenge

  • According to DGP RR Swain, the future struggle will be against infiltrators from outside Jammu and Kashmir.
  • He confirms the presence of 31 local terrorists, with 27 operating in the Kashmir zone and four in the Jammu region.
  • As many as 89 terrorist modules have been busted, 18 hideouts unearthed and 99 properties attached this year.

This year saw 63% decline in terror-related incidents compared to last year

Expressing satisfaction with the collaborative efforts of the police and other security agencies, Swain commended their joint endeavors to curb the cycle of violence in the strife-torn area. Addressing a year-end press conference at the police headquarters in Jammu, DGP Swain revealed that the concerted actions of the police and security agencies had resulted in a significant reduction in the recruitment of local youth into terrorist ranks.

“While specific figures are not being disclosed at this time, it is noteworthy that only 22 recruitments took place in 2023,” he said. He emphasised the commitment of the J&K Police to staunchly combat terrorist recruitment, with ongoing efforts aimed at putting an end to the prevailing cycle of violence.

According to the top cop, the number of terrorists eliminated last year was 113.

He confirmed the presence of 31 local terrorists active across J&K, with 27 operating in the Kashmir zone and four in the Jammu region.

Highlighting achievements in countering the hardline ideology, Swain disclosed that two separatist organisations, the Democratic Freedom Party led by Shabir Shah and the Muslim League led by Masarat Alam, had been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the current year.

He asserted that the battle extended beyond confronting armed youth to tackling the ideologies that drove Jammu and Kashmir’s youth towards violence and separatism. “Our war will persist against those who glorify and legitimise terrorist actions. We will persevere until this ideology is completely eradicated,” affirmed Swain.

During the comparison of terrorist activities from previous years, Swain said there was a noted decline in local involvement in terrorism, with foreigners taking a more prominent role. He warned that the future struggle would be against infiltrators from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

He said 14 civilians were killed by terrorists, and there was a decline of 63 per cent in terror-related incidents as compared to the last year. Four police personnel, including a DSP and an inspector, lost their lives in terror attacks.

The police chief said 89 terrorist modules had been busted and 18 hideouts unearthed in the UT while 99 properties worth more than Rs 170 crore, including buildings, land, orchards and commercial establishments, were attached and 68 bank accounts freezed.

More than 8,000 fake social media accounts glorifying separatism and terrorism were identified and action taken against them, he added. (With inputs)

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in their mansion in US state of Massachusetts

3
India

PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains

4
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

5
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police form Special Investigation Team to probe Nicaragua 'human trafficking' case

7
Sports

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail

8
India

IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed

9
Diaspora

Woman of Indian origin in Canada charged with murder

10
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

PM unveils ~15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station

Vinesh leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna at Kartavya Path

WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path

Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

In Meitei-dominated Imphal, Kukis to give Congress yatra a miss

Supporters from community to hold reception at Kangpokpi


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora adopts Punjab's 3 district hospitals for revamp

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am