J&K students visit Goa’s naval air base

Jammu, November 27

The contingent of students of various universities and colleges from across Jammu and Kashmir, currently on a two-week ‘College on Wheels’ journey, visited the Naval Air Base, INS Hansa, and the prestigious Goa Shipyard Ltd, as part of their educational journey.

At INS Hansa, the students received in-depth insights into the naval air base’s operations, exploring cutting-edge equipment and getting an up-close look at fighter planes stationed at the air base, including the Dornier 228.

“The visit to INS Hansa was a transformative experience for our students. Witnessing the advanced technology and interacting with naval top brass served as a source of inspiration, opening new avenues for their aspirations,” said Prof Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, who also visited the Naval Air Base along with other officials from the University of Kashmir.

Prof Umesh Rai expressed his gratitude to Lt Cdr Manjeet Arya and the authorities for facilitating the visit of the contingent. The first-hand experience extended to the functioning of the Dornier 228 and other warplanes enriched the students with valuable insights into the intricacies of aviation technology.

Later, the contingent received a reception at Goa Shipyard Ltd, where they were provided with detailed insights into the shipyard’s operations. Authorities at the shipyard showcased the advanced technologies employed in shipbuilding and highlighted its contributions to the maritime sector.

