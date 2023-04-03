J&K to adopt Kerala model for schools

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, April 2

The Jammu and Kashmir Government will soon adopt Kerala’s ‘Nadakkavu model’ of modernising government schools in the Union Territory.

The J&K government has signed an MoU with Kozhikode-based Faizal and Shabana Foundation, which had introduced the Nadakkavu model.

Over 1,200 government schools, mainly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have adopted the model within 10 years since its inception. The model has also been introduced in a few schools in West Africa.

“It will be first introduced in the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls in Kothibagh, Srinagar. The objective is to establish the school as a centre of educational excellence that can serve as a blueprint for other schools throughout Jammu and Kashmir,” the foundation said in a release on Sunday.

Under the agreement, the foundation will provide funding for the project and assume responsibility for its implementation including the holistic development of the school.

“The goal is to bring about excellence at all levels, providing equitable education especially for those from the bottom of the pyramid so that each child can come up to the potential they are capable of,” global head of the foundation Joseph Sebastian said.