 J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur

J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur

Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple was never a political issue

J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur

PM Modi at a rally in favour of Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Udhampur on Friday. ANI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 12

Assuring that Jammu and Kashmir will soon get statehood and an elected government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Lok Sabha elections would take place in the UT without the fear of terrorism, strikes, stone-pelting and cross-border firing.

Addressing a rally in favour of BJP candidate and Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Udhampur, Modi said he had fulfilled his promise of putting an end to the long sufferings of the people of J&K and challenged the Congress and other opposition parties to bring back Article 370, which was revoked by the BJP-led Centre in August 2019.

“People will not be ready to see their face again (if they say this). They used to say if Article 370 is scrapped, J&K will not remain a part of India. But the local youth have showed them the mirror. Now they are saying the country did not benefit from the abrogation of Article 370. But the people of J&K know the reality,” Prime Minister Modi said. He said when he came here almost 10 years ago, he had told people to show confidence in him so that the problems being faced by them for over 60 years could be resolved. “Now lakhs of families in J&K have the guarantee of free ration and free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. There were many villages here where there were no roads or water, but it is not the case today. Even the remote mountainous areas have got digital connectivity,” the PM said.

“There used to be a concern regarding the security of Vaishno Devi and Amarnath pilgrimages, but the situation has changed altogether. J&K is witnessing development and the people’s faith in the government is getting strengthened,” he said.

Criticising the opposition, the PM said for decades, weak governments of the Congress had delayed Shahpurkandi dam even as the agricultural fields turned dry. “Our share of water from the Ravi was going to Pakistan, but I gave a guarantee to the farmers and the project was completed. Thousands of farmers from Kathua and Samba have benefitted. Not only this, electricity generated through this project will be used by the people of J&K,” he said.

The PM said the Congress, NC, PDP and others wanted to take J&K back to the earlier days. “These dynastic parties have damaged J&K to a great extent. For power, they created a wall of Article 370. An illusion was created regarding it, but we destroyed this wall. Even the debris of that wall has been removed,” he said.

He claimed that Ram Mandir was not being used for political gains by the BJP. Earlier addressing a rally in Barmer, the PM alleged the INDIA bloc was trying to weaken the country. “The Congress manifesto has a stamp of the Muslim League, which was the culprit of Partition,” he reiterated. “Modi is working hard to make India a powerful nation, but the members of the INDIA bloc are trying to make India weak,” he alleged.

‘Revere Constitution, no one can destroy it’

Amid Oppn charge of BJP trying to ‘destroy’ Constitution, PM at a rally in Barmer said BJP revered it and even Babasaheb wouldn’t have been able to abolish it now

hits out at oppn’s ‘mughal mentality’

On clips ‘showing Oppn leaders eating non-veg during Navratri’, PM said, “It showed their Mughal mentality who derived pleasure by hurting feelings of people”

Omar to contest from Baramulla

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah will contest elections from Baramulla LS seat, the NC announced on Friday. This will be his first LS poll since 2009. His main opponent will be People’s Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Article 370 #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Ram Temple #Udhampur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

2
Bathinda

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

3
Delhi Explainer

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

5
Punjab

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

6
Bathinda

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

7
Health

No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do

8
India

Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

9
Diaspora

12 Indians arrested in UK visa raids on bedding, cake factories

10
India

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Top News

J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur

J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur

Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple ...

6 days to go for Phase-I, EC takes stock of preparations

6 days to go for Phase-I of Lok Sabha elections, EC takes stock of preparations

Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs

Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab

Central election panel meets today

Private paragliding schools shut in Bir

Palampur: Private paragliding schools shut in Bir-Billing

Canada curtails staff at its missions in India

Canada curtails staff at its missions in India


Cities

View All

Farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Majha farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Amritsar MC to issue challans for dumping construction waste on city roads

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

20-year-old Tarn Taran girl dies in Oman

Traffic cops restrict movement of e-rickshaws in various streets leading to Golden Temple, Amritsar

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

Six private school buses impounded in Ambala

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Only 11 owe MC ~60L property tax

Only 11 owe MC Rs 60L property tax

Dilroz murder case: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for convict

Elderly man found charred to death on jail premises

BDPO arrested for taking Rs 30K bribe

Miscreants snatch woman’s purse

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps