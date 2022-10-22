J&K witnessing brunt of climate change: Official

PTI

Jammu, October 21

The average mean temperature in J&K has increased in the last 28 years due to climate change, a senior official said on Friday. He said agriculture is the only sector that can help reduce poverty by raising incomes and food security for 80 per cent of the world’s poor populace.

“J&K is also witnessing the brunt of climate change and average mean temperature in last 28 years has climbed up by 2.32°C and 1.45°C in J&K region, respectively”, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Atal Dulloo said after inaugurating a two-day international conference on “existing climate change scenario and its arising risks” here.

We should be prepared to adapt to weather changes so that they do not suffer on the economic front,” the official said.