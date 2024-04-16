J&K witnessing peace, development after Article 370 abrogation: Rajnath Singh

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 15

Lambasting the Opposition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said certain political parties used to say that a “river of blood” would flow in J&K if Article 370 was abrogated, but now, the development that has been witnesses here has proved their claims to be false.

Singh was addressing a rally in Basohli area of Kathua district. “NC and PDP, the dominant political parties in J&K, used to claim that a river of blood would flow if Article 370 was abrogated. However, the way in which development is taking place, a river of milk will flow here,” the minister said. Rajnath was campaigning for Jitendra Singh, the BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.

Recalling the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, where he was seen playing with snow when he reached Kashmir, Singh said he would not have been able to enjoy the snow if Article 370 had not been abrogated by Centre.

“Peace is prevailing in J&K now. Even other countries are discussing the decision of Article 370 abrogation by us. Earlier, when people used to come to the Vaishno Devi shrine, they were frisked but now we have done away with the checking,” the Union Minister said.

Singh added that that earlier, women used to lose their right on property if they married outside J&K. “This was also done away with and now, they do not lose the right to property even if they marry outside the UT,” the BJP leader said.

Claiming that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stopped the war between Ukraine and Russia for some time, Singh said at least 22,000 students from India were stuck in Ukraine, whose parents requested the PM to do something.

“Modi talked to the presidents of Ukraine, Russia and the USA, after which war was stopped for four-and-a-half hours, allowing the students to move out of the region and come to their homes in India,” Singh said.

He added that the BJP had fulfilled all the promises it made to the people of the country. “Be it Article 370 or construction of Ram Mandir, we did what we said. The Opposition used to mock us over the issue of Ram Mandir. But we built the temple at the same place where we had promised,” he said.

The minister added: “We implemented the CAA but there are people who are trying to create misunderstandings. I want to clarify that no Indian citizen is going to lose his citizenship due to this Act.”

Rajnath said: “We have promised the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the next five years and it will be done.”

“No one will be able to stop the establishment of Ram Rajya in India. Ram Rajya means that people are aware of their duties. There is a problem when people start having a sense of authority,” Singh concluded.

