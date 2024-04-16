 J&K witnessing peace, development after Article 370 abrogation: Rajnath Singh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • J&K witnessing peace, development after Article 370 abrogation: Rajnath Singh
INDIA VOTES 2024

J&K witnessing peace, development after Article 370 abrogation: Rajnath Singh

J&K witnessing peace, development after Article 370 abrogation: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with other BJP leaders during a rally at Basohli in Kathua on Monday. Tribune photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 15

Lambasting the Opposition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said certain political parties used to say that a “river of blood” would flow in J&K if Article 370 was abrogated, but now, the development that has been witnesses here has proved their claims to be false.

Fulfilled all poll promises

The BJP has fulfilled all promises it made to the people of the country. Be it Article 370 or construction of Ram Mandir, we did what we said. The Opposition used to mock us over the issue of Ram Mandir. But we built the temple at the same place where we had promised. Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Singh was addressing a rally in Basohli area of Kathua district. “NC and PDP, the dominant political parties in J&K, used to claim that a river of blood would flow if Article 370 was abrogated. However, the way in which development is taking place, a river of milk will flow here,” the minister said. Rajnath was campaigning for Jitendra Singh, the BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.

Recalling the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, where he was seen playing with snow when he reached Kashmir, Singh said he would not have been able to enjoy the snow if Article 370 had not been abrogated by Centre.

“Peace is prevailing in J&K now. Even other countries are discussing the decision of Article 370 abrogation by us. Earlier, when people used to come to the Vaishno Devi shrine, they were frisked but now we have done away with the checking,” the Union Minister said.

Singh added that that earlier, women used to lose their right on property if they married outside J&K. “This was also done away with and now, they do not lose the right to property even if they marry outside the UT,” the BJP leader said.

Claiming that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who stopped the war between Ukraine and Russia for some time, Singh said at least 22,000 students from India were stuck in Ukraine, whose parents requested the PM to do something.

“Modi talked to the presidents of Ukraine, Russia and the USA, after which war was stopped for four-and-a-half hours, allowing the students to move out of the region and come to their homes in India,” Singh said.

He added that the BJP had fulfilled all the promises it made to the people of the country. “Be it Article 370 or construction of Ram Mandir, we did what we said. The Opposition used to mock us over the issue of Ram Mandir. But we built the temple at the same place where we had promised,” he said.

The minister added: “We implemented the CAA but there are people who are trying to create misunderstandings. I want to clarify that no Indian citizen is going to lose his citizenship due to this Act.”

Rajnath said: “We have promised the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the next five years and it will be done.”

“No one will be able to stop the establishment of Ram Rajya in India. Ram Rajya means that people are aware of their duties. There is a problem when people start having a sense of authority,” Singh concluded.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Article 370 #Jammu #Rajnath Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

3
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

4
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

5
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

6
Delhi

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

7
India

Firing at Salman Khan's home: Shooter Vishal, one of the accused, is wanted gangster from Gurugram

8
Sports

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

9
India

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

10
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...

Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar

Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar

A preliminary probe suggested that both Pal and Gupta were h...

No relief for Kejriwal yet, SC to take up plea on April 29

No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29

Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

AAP, Congress denying women representation: BJP chief

BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas