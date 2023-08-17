JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

ANI

Islamabad, August 17

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has included Mishaal Hussain Malik, wife of jailed terrorist and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, in his cabinet, Reuters reported. Yasin Malik was convicted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in terror funding cases and sentenced to life imprisonment on May 25, 2022.

Mishaal Hussain Malik has been appointed as Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights, Reuters reported.

Pakistan's former central bank chief Shamshad Akhtar has been appointed Finance Minister in the interim cabinet. Former provincial minister Sarfaraz Bugti has been named Interior Minister. Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Thursday administered oath to members of newly appointed caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s cabinet. Sixteen federal ministers took oath and Pakistan's interim PM has also appointed three advisers, Dawn reported citing a list of cabinet members issued by the Presidency.

It said the other federal ministers are--Jalil Abbas Jilani, Lt General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder, Murtaza Solangi Sami Saeed, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Muhammad Ali, Gohar Ejaz, Umar Saif, Nadeem Jan, Khalil George, Aneeq Ahmad, Jamal Shah and Madad Ali Sindhi.

Advisors to Pakistan Caretaker PM include Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema and Waqar Masood Khan, the report said.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a Senator and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader, was sworn in as Pakistan's interim PM on August 14. Pakistan President administered the oath to the leader in the presence of outgoing Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and his former cabinet ministers.

JKLF was banned in India in 2019. On July 15 this year, Rubaiya Sayeed, the sister of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed identified Malik in connection with her kidnapping on December 8, 1989.

