JKNPP faction accuses BJP of tarnishing Harsh Dev’s image

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 4

Days after former minister Harsh Dev Singh was appointed “president” of the J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP), a faction supporting him alleged that the BJP had been trying to tarnish his image, creating factionalism in the party.

At present, the JKNPP has three factions. While one is led by Harsh Dev, the second one is headed by working president PK Ganju. Vilakshan Singh, who too claims to be the party president, has been leading the third faction.

Vilakshan is supported by Jay Mala, wife of late Bhim Singh who founded the party, and his son Ankit Love. Bhim Singh died last year.

Bansi Lal Sharma, a senior party leader, said in a press conference that in view of the expiry of the tenure of Vilakshan Singh as state president on March 23 this year, it had become necessary to elect the president. “Due to the rising popularity of Harsh Dev Singh, the BJP has been trying to defame him by claiming that he is not the party chief. There are some elements in the party who are helping the BJP,” he alleged.

Another party member, Masood Andrabi, said it was a “deep rooted conspiracy hatched by the ruling party to vilify and defame Harsh Dev Singh”.

Ankit Love, son of Bhim Singh, issued a statement, claiming, “Harsh Dev Singh had played an April fool joke on the media earlier this week by claiming that he had been elected as the president of the party.”

Interestingly, Harsh Dev Singh had left the JKNPP last year to join AAP. He rejoined the party in February this year.

Meanwhile, PK Ganju, working president of JKNPP, said he had already shot off an e-mail to the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the ongoing developments in the party. “Harsh Dev Singh is not even a member of the party as he had left it last year,” he alleged.

Three factions