JKRTC joins private platform to provide digital ticket booking

Srinagar, December 30

For enhancing passenger convenience, the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) has forged a partnership with the popular online bus ticketing platform, RedBus.

This collaboration aims to streamline seat reservations, allowing passengers the ease of booking from the comfort of their homes, officials said.

Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Managing Director, JKRTC, announced the agreement, highlighting the corporation’s commitment to providing efficient services to travellers. “We have entered into an agreement with one of the largest online booking platforms for buses, RedBus, to facilitate easy booking of tickets by the travellers,” stated Srangal.

Under this partnership, passengers can now reserve seats online for JKRTC buses using the RedBus app or its website. Initially, 16 routes will offer this online ticketing facility, benefitting travellers heading to destinations such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

JKRTC, with a fleet of over 500 buses, is a key player in providing interstate services. This collaboration with RedBus is expected to simplify the seat reservation process, enhancing accessibility and convenience for passengers.

“The JKRTC is strengthening its operations to make the process of seat reservation accessible and easy for passengers,” affirmed Srangal. “The one-time partnership with RedBus will expand the bus operator network. JKRTC plays a major role in the intercity bus transport sector of North India, and the RedBus online platform will further make the booking experience smoother and easier for passengers.”

JKRTC operates a variety of buses, including non-AC, Volvo AC, deluxe, and executive AC seater buses, catering to approximately 79 lakh passengers annually.

