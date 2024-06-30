JKRTC plans expansion, operational enhancement

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 29

The Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC), is planning to increase trip frequencies and prioritise profitable interstate routes on highways. In a meeting here today, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said the JKRTC should enhance supervision over the fleet of vehicles in public service for increasing revenue collection. The JKRTC aims to optimise its fleet strength to match business opportunities, commercially utilise its assets and finalise the E-ticketing module.

