J&K’s Bilquis Mir on Paris Oly jury

ANI

New Delhi, April 5

Bilquis Mir from Jammu and Kashmir is set to become the first woman from India to represent the country as a jury member at this year’s Summer Olympics, which is to be hosted in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

Mir’s appointment as a jury member for the Paris Games was official conveyed through a letter from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to the J&K administration.

“Bilquis Mir, water sports promoter, developer, athlete, jury member of Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association has been nominated as the member of the jury to officiate at the Paris Olympics games. She is the first person from India to be appointed as a jury member at the Paris Olympics,” the IOA stated in the letter to the UT administration.

Chuffed to bits at her appointment for the Summer Olympics, which is considered the pinnacle of sports, Bilquis said it was a like a dream coming true for her as the Olympics is the ‘ultimate destination’ not just for athletes but for sport promoters like herself.

Sharing her thoughts on her appointment, Bilquis said she started her journey as a canoeist from Dal Lake in 1998 and went on to represent the country. She said she is the former coach of the women’s canoeing team that will represent India at the Paris Games this year, adding that she was also a jury member at last year’s Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.

Recalling her journey, she said it was very difficult for a Kashmiri girl to take up sports back in the day but she took up canoeing in earnest, negotiating and overcoming the many challenges that came along the way. She said she found her true calling as a canoeist, which was a sport virtually unheard of in J&K at the time, and went on to represent the country at the world championships.

“This is a proud moment not just for me or Jammu and Kashmir but the entire country. I consider it an honour to represent my country as a member of the pretigious jury at the Paris Olympics. I was also a jury member at the Hangzhou Asian Games. This isn’t just a moment of trimuph for me but all girls or women who aspire to excel in sports. Only two jury members from Asia has been picked this time (for the Summer Games), with the other being from Japan,” Bilquis said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir