J&K's crime graph up 24.6% in 2 yrs: NCRB

Jammu, September 1

The overall crime graph in Jammu and Kashmir increased by 24.6% in 2021 as compared to the figures of 2019, while the cases of violent crimes declined marginally, the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) said in its latest report.

Political reasons behind two murders

As against 25,408 cognisable crimes, comprising 22,404 related to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3,004 involving Special and Local Laws (SLL) in 2019, the figure jumped to 31,675 in 2021, which included 27,447 IPC crimes and 4,228 SLL crimes, the report said. The year 2020, which saw the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, recorded 28,911 cognisable crimes—25,233 IPC and 3,678 SLL ones.

The report said the crime rate registration per lakh population stood at 235.7 from 2019 to 2021, while the overall chargesheeting rate touched 81.4%. The registration of cases under the IPC was 22,404 in 2019, 25,233 in 2020, 27,447 in 2021 and that under the SLL was 3,004 in 2019, 3,678 in 2020 and 4,228 in 2021.

However, the report said the violent crime incidents recorded a marginal decline with 3,100 such incidents reported in 2019 against 3,072 in 2021. The year 2020 recorded a total of 2,821 such cases and the chargesheeting rate was 67.2% during this period. The report said there were 136 cases of murder in 2021 against 149 in the previous year. The UT recorded 119 murder cases in 2019. Of the 136 people murdered in J&K in 2021, 30 lost their lives due to extremism or insurgency, two to political reasons, one to honour killing, 10 to love affair and three to illicit relationship.

Ladakh lived up to its reputation as one of the safest places in India with the UT recording only 23 cases of violent crimes in 2021, though the number is almost four times higher than the previous year. Ladakh did not register any case related to offences against the state, such as sedition, promoting enmity between groups or imputation, and assertions prejudicial to national integration.

The sparsely populated region also did not report any cases related to infanticide, foeticide and dowry deaths, showed the report.

As against a total of 403 cognizable crimes in 2020, Ladakh recorded an increase of 38.7% in 2021 at 559, comprising 519 under the IPC and 40 under special and locals laws, the report said.— PTI

30 killings due to insurgency

