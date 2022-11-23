J&K's fate linked to India, not Pak, says Apni Party

PTI

Jammu, November 22

Apni Party president and former minister Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said the fate of J&K was linked with India and had nothing to do with Pakistan. The balm for all “our wounds” is with New Delhi, he told reporters on the sidelines of a party function here.

“We do not have anything to do with Pakistan...Our fate is linked with India. Whatever we are going to get, it will come from Delhi and not Pakistan,” he said. Responding to a question about National Conference president Farooq Abdullah advocating dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue, he said, “They should learn from our rallies where people come in large numbers, not to hear about autonomy or self-rule. Our stand is clear that we have nothing to do with Pakistan and the balm for all our wounds is with New Delhi.”