J&K's former Governor NN Vohra remembers Bhim Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 1

J&K’s former Governor NN Vohra, in a condolence message, expressed grief over the passing away of J&K National Panthers Party founder Bhim Singh.

He said Bhim Singh was a born revolutionary and a nationalist, who was truly secular. Vohra remembered Bhim Singh as someone who rode thousands of miles in various foreign countries on his motorbike, befriending eminent world leaders.

The former Governor said Bhim Singh devoted long years to strengthen India-Pakistan relations and to bring peace to Jammu and Kashmir. “A true democrat, Bhim Singh boldly espoused the cause of his people, literally with the strength of a panther. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family,” he added.