Job letter given to braveheart’s wife

Jammu, December 30
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a job appointment letter to the wife of Havildar Abdul Majid, a para-commando who was among five troopers killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri district last month.
Sinha handed over the letter to Majid's wife Sagera Bi at Raj Bhawan. The family members of the fallen soldier were also present, an official spokesperson said. The L-G paid homage to Majid and assured every possible assistance and support to his family, the spokesperson said.
Earlier this month, the L-G had visited Majid's family members in Ajote village of Poonch. Majid was among five soldiers who lost their lives in a 36-hour long gunfight with terrorists in the Dharmsal belt's Bajimaal area of Rajouri district on November 22 and November 23. Two terrorists from Pakistan, affiliated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), including a top commander, were also killed in the encounter.
