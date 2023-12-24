Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway

PTI

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 23

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced compensation and a job for the next of kin of three persons who died under suspicious circumstances allegedly in Army’s custody in Bafliaz area of Poonch.

The three civilians, aged between 27 and 42 years, were reportedly picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with the terrorist attack on military vehicles on Thursday. The deceased, Shabir Ahmed, Safeer Hussain and Mohammad Showket, were residents of Topa Peer village in Bafliaz and hailed from the Gujjar community. The administration, in a statement, mentioned, “The medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority. Compensation and compassionate appointments for the next of kin of each deceased have also been announced.” Sources informed that the trio were buried in their village in presence of senior officials of the administration.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Poonch Deputy Commissioner Choudhary Mohammad Yasin and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinay Kumar intervened for compensation and jobs.

The Army had picked up over 20 persons from different areas of Poonch and Rajouri in connection with the attack. Overground workers (OGWs) are also being questioned to know about the group behind the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police is preparing an inquest report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which gives powers to police to inquire and submit a report to executive magistrate when a person has died under circumstances raising a reasonable suspicion that some other person has committed an offence. This may lead to the registration of a case in the matter, officials said.

The Army’s public information wing tweeted on Saturday saying it would extend all cooperation in the conduct of the investigation into the civilian deaths. “Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X.

(With Agency inputs)

