Journey wasn't rosy: J&K's first woman auto driver

ANI

Jammu, November 2

Seema Devi from Nagrota area of the Jammu division was unknown in the Union Territory till she resolved to earn a living for herself and find a way to support her husband financially. The first woman e-rickshaw driver from the Valley, Seema Devi says her decision stemmed from the urge to help her husband financially.

According to her, the journey wasn’t rosy as she had to overcome certain inhibitions and the nervousness of having commuters stare at her in amusement. A mother of three, Seema says she is happy with her job as she earns a good money out of it and her family supports her decision.

Local residents say Seema is an inspiration for other women who aspire to make a living for themselves and their households.