JPDCL announces new power cut schedule for Jammu

Jammu, May 29

Amid the ongoing curtailment of power, the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) has announced scheduled power cuts in different areas of Jammu even as residents are reeling under an intense heat wave.

In an official statement, the power department has informed that the power supply to Main Bazar, Ward No. 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, Taraf Sanji, Jarai, Bhagthali, Jail Court, PHE, Parliwand, Basantpur, MES Lakhanpur and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 30 and June 1 from 5 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Biaspur, Kotli, Kalyana, Sai Kalan, Khanachak, Chakroi, Pindi, Hansa, Satraiyan, Flora, BOP, Tanda, Kirpind, Seed Farm, Ward No-1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 (RS Pura), Paper Mill, Dablehar, Badyal, Chowalla and adjoining areas remained affected on Wednesday from 6 am to 9 am.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Jogpur, Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 30 and June 1 from 5 am to 10 am.

The power supply to Badwal and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 31 from 5 am to 10 am. The power supply to Dadyal, Nanga and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 31 and June 2 from 5 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Mahal and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 30 and June 1 from 5 am to 10 am. The power supply to Rahya and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 31 and June 2 from 5 am to 10 am. Likewise, the power supply to Patti and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 30, June 1 and 3 from 5 am to 10 am.

Apni Party provincial president, Jammu, and former minister Manjit Singh said the administration has failed in providing power and water to locals especially in ‘Kandi belt’ of Samba district. He said despite assurances of 24x7 power supply after installation of smart meters, the government has failed in its commitment.

Shiv Sena (UBT), J&K unit, leader Manish Sahni said the people are upset with the announcement of power cut by the electricity department during this scorching heat.

