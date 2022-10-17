University of Jammu expert among top scientists

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 16

Sandeep Arya, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, University of Jammu (JU), has featured on the list of top 2 per cent scientists worldover, released by Stanford University.

He is the only researcher from the university to be featured on the list.

“Arya is working in the field of applied physics. His work is focused on the development of electrochemical sensors, colorimetric sensors, supercapacitors and energy storage devices among others. He has published more than 100 research articles, many of which have been published in journals with good impact factors. He is also a member of the editorial boards of numerous journals,” said a spokesperson.

