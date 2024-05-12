Justice Sanjeev Kumar inaugurates e-Seva Kendra in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 11

Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Judge, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who is also Administrative Judge of Baramulla, visited Baramulla to take stock of the overall functioning of the courts and issues pertaining to the legal services in the territorial limits of the district.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ashraf Malik; Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa and others accorded a warm welcome to Justice Kumar on the occasion at the District Court Complex.

During the visit, Justice Kumar thoroughly inspected the court complex and took a comprehensive stock of court operations and measures concerning court management, infrastructure and other issues. On the occasion, Justice Kumar inaugurated e-Suvidha Kendra for the general public at the District Court Complex, which offers multitude of services to the general public including booking of e-Mulakat appointment for the relatives lodged in jail, availing of free legal services, disposal of traffic challans, status of court cases among other important legal services.

Meanwhile, Justice Kumar interacted with the Baramulla Bar Association where the members put forth their grievances to the HC judge, who assured them of prompt redressal. Later, Justice Kumar visited and inspected sites at Kanispora and Sopore, which have been identified for the construction of court complexes.

