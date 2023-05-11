Justice Sreedharan administered oath

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 10

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice Atul Sreedharan in Srinagar.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by all the judges of the HC and conducted by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. Former judges of the High Court, Advocate General, Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Additional Solicitors General of India, Bar Association president among others were also present. With the transfer of Justice Atul Sreedharan, the strength of judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh has risen to 16, including the Chief Justice, against the sanctioned strength of 17.