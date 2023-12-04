Justice Tashi urges judicial officers for quick disposal of pending cases

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 3

Justice Tashi Rabstan of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Administrative Judge for district Jammu), held an interactive meeting with judicial officers of Jammu district to take stock of pending cases and discuss steps being taken to clear the backlog.

During interaction, Justice Tashi impressed upon the judicial officers to prioritise listing of old cases and take them up for hearing on day to day basis to ensure their quick disposal in order to reinforce the confidence of public in general and litigants in particular in the judicial system.

Justice Tashi instructed the judges of district judiciary to employ all possible measures under law in ensuring execution of processes of the court as well as seek explanation, whenever and wherever necessary, from the executing agency for non-compliance.

During the meeting, Justice Tashi urged the presiding officers of family court, motor accident tribunal and all the magistrates dealing with the cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instrument Act to refer maximum number of cases to the Lok Adalats for listing them before the upcoming 4th National Lok Adalat scheduled for December 9, for their amicable, quick and cost-effective settlement and disposal.

Justice Tashi also impressed upon the judges to upload daily orders enabling the litigants, advocates and all other stakeholders to keep them abreast of the proceedings conducted in their respective cases. He said this would not only bring transparency in the working of the judicial system but would also reinforce the confidence of a litigant in judicial system.

Justice Tashi listened to the issues raised by the judicial officers and assured them of their early resolution.

