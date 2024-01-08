‘Kalash’ from Ayodhya installed at Ram Temple

Srinagar, January 7
A ‘kalash’ from Ayodhya was on Sunday installed at the Ram Temple on the premises of the famous Sun Temple in Anantnag district. The ‘kalash’, one of those sent to select Ram temples, was installed by the local people in the presence of devotees from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Special pooja was performed at the time of installation of the ‘kalash’ as devotees paid obeisance at the temple. The eighth-century Martand Temple is one of the oldest sun temples in India.
