Kapil Sharma visits Vaishno Devi shrine

ANI

Katra, April 16

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra earlier today to seek blessings during the holy days of ‘Navratri’.

In the video, he can be seen entering the temple wearing a red-printed kurta with cream-coloured pajamas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is currently seen in the comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.

After a major fallout, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have reunited once again for the comedy extravaganza.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is a variety chat show set in the bustling confines of an airport and features prominent celebrity guests every week.” The series will expand to global audiences, infusing Kapil Sharma’s signature wit with classic Indian humour, as per the show’s press release.

He was also seen in the movie ‘Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

#Kapil Sharma #Vaishno Devi