Kapil Sharma visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Katra, April 16
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra earlier today to seek blessings during the holy days of ‘Navratri’.
In the video, he can be seen entering the temple wearing a red-printed kurta with cream-coloured pajamas.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is currently seen in the comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.
After a major fallout, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have reunited once again for the comedy extravaganza.
The Great Indian Kapil Show is a variety chat show set in the bustling confines of an airport and features prominent celebrity guests every week.” The series will expand to global audiences, infusing Kapil Sharma’s signature wit with classic Indian humour, as per the show’s press release.
He was also seen in the movie ‘Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss: PM Modi in Ram Navami greetings
He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate with...
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...